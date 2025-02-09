Breaking the silence: new research highlights the impact of sexual violence on queer and gender-diverse Australians
By Michael Salter, Professor of Criminology, UNSW Sydney
Andy Kaladelfos, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW Sydney
Jan Breckenridge, Professor and Head, School of Social Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Vanessa Lee-Ah Mat, Researcher, LGBTQI+ experiences, UNSW Sydney
A new study finds many LGBTIQA+SB Australians have experienced sexual violence, and we need a more targeted and informed approach to dealing with it.
- Sunday, February 9, 2025