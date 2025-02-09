Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Schools need parent permission to put students’ photos on social media. 3 questions to ask before you say yes

By Karley Beckman, Senior Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Learning, University of Wollongong
Tiffani Apps, Senior Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Learning, University of Wollongong
If you are a parent of a school student, you may have received a form seeking permission to use your child’s image on school social media accounts. Should you sign?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘America First’ trade policy is pushing economic self-sufficiency – but history shows this is harder than it seems
~ Breaking the silence: new research highlights the impact of sexual violence on queer and gender-diverse Australians
~ The Nullarbor is riddled with wombat and rabbit warrens. Scientists are watching them from space
~ Grampians National Park is still burning – here’s what we can expect will survive and recover
~ Looking for a sperm donor online? 4 things to think about first
~ A century in motion: how stop-motion films went from obscure ‘creature features’ to winning Oscars
~ John and Yoko, Cher, Lisa-Marie Presley: 3 memoirs illustrate the peculiar lives of celebrities
~ Bolstering Canada’s right to repair could shield it against U.S. tariffs and trade uncertainty
~ Why Canada must seize the moment and launch its long-awaited Africa strategy
~ DEI needs to fix systems, not people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter