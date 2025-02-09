Looking for a sperm donor online? 4 things to think about first
By Neera Bhatia, Associate Professor in Law (Health Law), Deakin University
Catherine Mills, Professor of Bioethics, Monash University
Giselle Newton, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Karin Hammarberg, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Molly Johnston, Research fellow, Monash Bioethics Centre, Monash University
Fertility clinics are not for everyone. So many people are going online to look for a sperm donor. But that comes with risks. Here’s what to think about first.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 9, 2025