Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

John and Yoko, Cher, Lisa-Marie Presley: 3 memoirs illustrate the peculiar lives of celebrities

By Liz Evans, Adjunct Researcher, English and Writing, University of Tasmania
Fame and success usually carry a cost, in a world that rewards performance and persona. Former rock journalist Liz Evans saw it up close – and in these new memoirs, too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘America First’ trade policy is pushing economic self-sufficiency – but history shows this is harder than it seems
~ Breaking the silence: new research highlights the impact of sexual violence on queer and gender-diverse Australians
~ Schools need parent permission to put students’ photos on social media. 3 questions to ask before you say yes
~ The Nullarbor is riddled with wombat and rabbit warrens. Scientists are watching them from space
~ Grampians National Park is still burning – here’s what we can expect will survive and recover
~ Looking for a sperm donor online? 4 things to think about first
~ A century in motion: how stop-motion films went from obscure ‘creature features’ to winning Oscars
~ Bolstering Canada’s right to repair could shield it against U.S. tariffs and trade uncertainty
~ Why Canada must seize the moment and launch its long-awaited Africa strategy
~ DEI needs to fix systems, not people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter