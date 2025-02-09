Tolerance.ca
Using smart technologies and artificial intelligence in food packaging can reduce food waste

By Tohid Didar, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Nano-biomaterials, Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering, McMaster University
Food insecurity is one of humanity’s most pressing challenges, impacting more than two billion people worldwide.

Paradoxically, as so many suffer from lack of access to food, more than 30 per cent of the world’s food is wasted each year, driven by inefficiencies in production, distribution and consumption.

