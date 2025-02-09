Tolerance.ca
Cloud-based computing: routes toward secure storage and affordable computation

By Robert Deng, Professor of Information Systems - School of Information Systems, Singapore Management University
Storing data in the cloud is now routine for people and companies alike, but cybersecurity risks still exist, particularly in handling user authentication and access control securely. Researchers are developing novel methods to store data securely and in a computationally affordable way, and to exploit it efficiently–by computing directly on encrypted data.

Cloud computing, while indispensable for modern business operations, has also become a significant target for cyberattacks due to the large amount of sensitive data stored online. Currently, over 90% of organizations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
