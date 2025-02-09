Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migrant traders play a key role in South African tourism: it’s time policy makers protected them

By Alicia Fourie, Professor, GIBS, University of Pretoria
Andrea Saayman, Professor, North-West University
Derick Blaauw, School of Economic Sciences, North-West University
Street traders play an important role in tourism in South Africa. They provide affordable goods to tourists while generating employment for others. Some even source products locally, such as beadwork, traditional masks, woven baskets and various other souvenirs, creating linkages with domestic producers.

Most of these traders are migrants from outside South Africa.

South Africa is regarded as the preferred…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bolstering Canada’s right to repair could shield it against U.S. tariffs and trade uncertainty
~ Why Canada must seize the moment and launch its long-awaited Africa strategy
~ DEI needs to fix systems, not people
~ Preventing ‘revenge quitting:’ 5 things workplaces can do to help employees feel like they belong
~ Using smart technologies and artificial intelligence in food packaging can reduce food waste
~ Cloud-based computing: routes toward secure storage and affordable computation
~ Most retirees who rent live in poverty. Here’s how boosting rent assistance could help lift them out of it
~ Building Zambian homes with local materials delivers benefits that imports don’t: study
~ View from The Hill: Labor faces risk of Victorians using federal poll as referendum on both Allan and Albanese governments
~ Sam Nujoma personified Namibia’s struggle for freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter