Migrant traders play a key role in South African tourism: it’s time policy makers protected them
By Alicia Fourie, Professor, GIBS, University of Pretoria
Andrea Saayman, Professor, North-West University
Derick Blaauw, School of Economic Sciences, North-West University
Street traders play an important role in tourism in South Africa. They provide affordable goods to tourists while generating employment for others. Some even source products locally, such as beadwork, traditional masks, woven baskets and various other souvenirs, creating linkages with domestic producers.
Most of these traders are migrants from outside South Africa.
South Africa is regarded as the preferred…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 9, 2025