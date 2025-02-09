Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building Zambian homes with local materials delivers benefits that imports don’t: study

By Jeremy Gibberd, Chief Researcher, Professor, Architect, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research
In Zambia, a project using local materials to build houses, instead of imported steel and concrete, resulted in benefits for small businesses and artisans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bolstering Canada’s right to repair could shield it against U.S. tariffs and trade uncertainty
~ Why Canada must seize the moment and launch its long-awaited Africa strategy
~ DEI needs to fix systems, not people
~ Preventing ‘revenge quitting:’ 5 things workplaces can do to help employees feel like they belong
~ Using smart technologies and artificial intelligence in food packaging can reduce food waste
~ Cloud-based computing: routes toward secure storage and affordable computation
~ Most retirees who rent live in poverty. Here’s how boosting rent assistance could help lift them out of it
~ Migrant traders play a key role in South African tourism: it’s time policy makers protected them
~ View from The Hill: Labor faces risk of Victorians using federal poll as referendum on both Allan and Albanese governments
~ Sam Nujoma personified Namibia’s struggle for freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter