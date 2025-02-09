Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sam Nujoma personified Namibia’s struggle for freedom

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Like many African leaders of his era, he was shaped by the struggle for resistance against colonial oppression. This was no romantic picnic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Labor faces risk of Victorians using federal poll as referendum on both Allan and Albanese governments
~ The political economy of fact-checking in Indonesia
~ Victorian byelections: Liberals gain Prahran from Greens and Labor ahead in Werribee
~ US sovereign wealth fund: A feasible idea to invest strategically, or a giant opportunity for waste?
~ The Golem: A mythical protector inspiring US comics but also a metaphor for AI
~ UN Needs Backup Plan to Keep Saving Lives
~ Safeguarding the story: The urgency of digital security for journalists in Sub-Saharan Africa
~ Ecuador’s tough on crime approach is popular, but major challenges remain
~ Sudan: Civilian death toll triples in one week amid escalating hostilities
~ Doechii’s Thom Browne look at the Grammys bridged street culture and luxury fashion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter