Human Rights Observatory

The Golem: A mythical protector inspiring US comics but also a metaphor for AI

By Fred Petrossian
Over centuries, the Golem evolved from folklore and mythology to influence Frankenstein, silent films, and superhero comics. Today it symbolizes the profound possibilities and ethical dilemmas surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).


