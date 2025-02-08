Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Needs Backup Plan to Keep Saving Lives

By Human Rights Watch
The United Nations leadership and its member countries need a backup plan to ensure lifesaving UN humanitarian aid and human rights work continue. This is necessary because the UN’s top financial contributor—the United States—cannot be trusted to honor its commitments.Since taking office, President Donald J. Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders with severe implications for millions of people around the world, including his decision to suspend most foreign aid. These cuts also impact funding for various crucial UN programs.One of Trump’s first executive orders was to withdraw the United…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Golem: A mythical protector inspiring US comics but also a metaphor for AI
~ Safeguarding the story: The urgency of digital security for journalists in Sub-Saharan Africa
~ Ecuador’s tough on crime approach is popular, but major challenges remain
~ Sudan: Civilian death toll triples in one week amid escalating hostilities
~ Doechii’s Thom Browne look at the Grammys bridged street culture and luxury fashion
~ Efficiency − or empire? How Elon Musk’s hostile takeover could end government as we know it
~ UN Rights Council Launches Inquiry into Atrocities in Eastern DR Congo
~ US Information Erasure Hurts Everyone
~ International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions move
~ Sudan: Civilians at imminent risk of reprisal attacks as fighting rages in Khartoum and Darfur
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter