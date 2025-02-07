Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador’s tough on crime approach is popular, but major challenges remain

By Robert Muggah, Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow na Bosch Academy e Co-fundador, Instituto Igarapé
Katherine Aguirre, Pesquisadora sênior, Instituto Igarapé
Under President Daniel Noboa, the prisons have been declared “security zones” and are under the direct control of the police and military. If re-elected, Noboa promises to continue doing the same, despite the problems this type of policy causesThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
