Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Civilian death toll triples in one week amid escalating hostilities

The civilian death toll in Sudan has surged dramatically, with at least 275 people killed between 31 January and 5 February, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, reported on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Doechii’s Thom Browne look at the Grammys bridged street culture and luxury fashion
~ Efficiency − or empire? How Elon Musk’s hostile takeover could end government as we know it
~ UN Rights Council Launches Inquiry into Atrocities in Eastern DR Congo
~ US Information Erasure Hurts Everyone
~ International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions move
~ Sudan: Civilians at imminent risk of reprisal attacks as fighting rages in Khartoum and Darfur
~ El Salvador: Ratification of the constitutional reform deepens the risk of human rights abuses
~ Keir Starmer takes first steps in UK-EU ‘reset’ – can he get the deal he wants?
~ Why Hollywood is finally telling a different kind of age-gap romance story
~ Record January heat suggests La Niña may be losing its ability to keep global warming in check
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter