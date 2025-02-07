Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Council Launches Inquiry into Atrocities in Eastern DR Congo

By Human Rights Watch
The United Nations Human Rights Council today agreed by consensus to launch an urgent fact-finding mission and commission of inquiry into atrocities being committed by all parties to the armed conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The council reached its decision during a special session on the crisis, held at Congo’s request with support from 48 countries from all regions. During recent fighting in North and South Kivu provinces, the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group seized control of the city of Goma from the Congolese army and its allied militias. Human rights groups,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Doechii’s Thom Browne look at the Grammys bridged street culture and luxury fashion
~ Efficiency − or empire? How Elon Musk’s hostile takeover could end government as we know it
~ US Information Erasure Hurts Everyone
~ International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions move
~ Sudan: Civilians at imminent risk of reprisal attacks as fighting rages in Khartoum and Darfur
~ El Salvador: Ratification of the constitutional reform deepens the risk of human rights abuses
~ Keir Starmer takes first steps in UK-EU ‘reset’ – can he get the deal he wants?
~ Why Hollywood is finally telling a different kind of age-gap romance story
~ Record January heat suggests La Niña may be losing its ability to keep global warming in check
~ US pressure has forced Panama to quit China’s Belt and Road Initiative – it could set the pattern for further superpower clashes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter