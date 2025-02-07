Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Information Erasure Hurts Everyone

By Human Rights Watch
Content and datasets essential for research, policy making, transparency, and accountability began to disappear from US government websites beginning late Friday, January 31, with little information as to why or whether there would be future accessibility.An unknown number of pages and datasets from agencies across the government have been removed, including from the US Census Bureau, which houses the most complete sets of information on the US population, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which contains national public health surveys and data dashboards. Examples…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
