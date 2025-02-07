Manchester United’s plan to raise ticket prices could be a breach of the ‘social contract’ between club and fans
By Mark Middling, Assistant Professor of Accounting, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Dan Plumley, Principal Lecturer in Sport Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
When billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a 27.7% stake in Manchester United back in February 2024, he had big plans. He would, he said, take the club “back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans”.
A year later, those ambitions remain a distant dream. Results have not been great, and for many fans, the 2024-25 season is looking like one to forget.
But while the club has been far from ruthless on the pitch, it has been fairly ruthless off it. Cost-cutting…
