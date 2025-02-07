Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Embracing imperfection is key to artistic evolution': An interview with Iranian artist Sadegh Adham

By Omid Memarian
Sadegh Adham shares how his childhood experiences during the Iran-Iraq war shaped his art, exploring themes of imperfection, identity, and bridging cultural history with global audiences.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Civilians at imminent risk of reprisal attacks as fighting rages in Khartoum and Darfur
~ El Salvador: Ratification of the constitutional reform deepens the risk of human rights abuses
~ Keir Starmer takes first steps in UK-EU ‘reset’ – can he get the deal he wants?
~ Why Hollywood is finally telling a different kind of age-gap romance story
~ Record January heat suggests La Niña may be losing its ability to keep global warming in check
~ US pressure has forced Panama to quit China’s Belt and Road Initiative – it could set the pattern for further superpower clashes
~ Stories about repeating history – what to watch, read and see this week
~ Lucy Letby case: the problems with expert evidence
~ Manchester United’s plan to raise ticket prices could be a breach of the ‘social contract’ between club and fans
~ ‘There has never been a more dangerous time to take drugs’: the rising global threat of nitazenes and synthetic opioids
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter