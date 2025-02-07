Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Release of Palestinian aid worker after nearly nine years of unjust imprisonment ends appalling miscarriage of justice

By Amnesty International
The long overdue release of Palestinian aid worker and prisoner of conscience, Mohammed al-Halabi, as part of the prisoner-hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, brings to an end his agonizing ordeal and a flagrant miscarriage of justice, said Amnesty International today, reiterating calls for the immediate release of all civilian hostages in Gaza and […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
