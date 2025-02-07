Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We Do Not Part by Han Kang: a haunting story which forces the reader to remember a horrific incident in Korea’s past that it tried to erase

By Hyunseon Lee, Professorial Research Associate at Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures, and Centre for Creative Industries, Media and Screen Studies, SOAS, University of London
This dizzying tale of family tragedy and memory forces the reader to face the horrors of the Jeju 4.3 massacre.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Rights chief warns crisis could worsen, without international action
~ Israel/OPT: Release of Palestinian aid worker after nearly nine years of unjust imprisonment ends appalling miscarriage of justice
~ The fossil skull that rocked the world – 100 years later scientists are grappling with the Taung find’s complex colonial legacy
~ How Putin, Xi and now Trump are ushering in a new imperial age
~ AI can boost economic growth, but it needs to be managed incredibly carefully
~ How fast is your gut? The answer to this question is important to your health
~ Britain has a new snake species – should climate change mean it is allowed to stay?
~ California wildfires force students to think about the connections between STEM and society
~ How AI can help in the creative design process
~ Why Americans need well-informed national security decisions – not politicized intelligence analysis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter