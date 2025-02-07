Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Americans need well-informed national security decisions – not politicized intelligence analysis

By Mark S. Chandler, Professor of Practice and Director, Government Relations - Intelligence and Security Studies Department, Coastal Carolina University
The United States’ security depends on leaders who make well-informed decisions, including matters ranging from diplomatic relations around the world to economic relations, threats to the U.S., up to the deployment of military force. The nation’s intelligence community – 18 federal agencies, some military and others civilian – has the responsibility of gathering information from all over the world and delivering it to the country’s leaders for their use.

As a nearly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Rights chief warns crisis could worsen, without international action
~ Israel/OPT: Release of Palestinian aid worker after nearly nine years of unjust imprisonment ends appalling miscarriage of justice
~ We Do Not Part by Han Kang: a haunting story which forces the reader to remember a horrific incident in Korea’s past that it tried to erase
~ The fossil skull that rocked the world – 100 years later scientists are grappling with the Taung find’s complex colonial legacy
~ How Putin, Xi and now Trump are ushering in a new imperial age
~ AI can boost economic growth, but it needs to be managed incredibly carefully
~ How fast is your gut? The answer to this question is important to your health
~ Britain has a new snake species – should climate change mean it is allowed to stay?
~ California wildfires force students to think about the connections between STEM and society
~ How AI can help in the creative design process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter