Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breastfeeding and Ebola: knowledge gaps endanger mothers and babies

By Catriona Waitt, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology and Global Health, University of Liverpool
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Mija Ververs, Senior Associate, Johns Hopkins University
Peter Waitt, Acute Physician and Clinical lead for ACESO Uganda, University of Liverpool
Prince Imani-Musimwa, Researcher, Institut supérieur pédagogique et technique de Goma
Breastfeeding is so important for child health that the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef recommend that babies should be breastfed within an hour of birth, be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life, and then continue breastfeeding in combination with other foods for two years or more.

Infectious disease emergencies can threaten breastfeeding and the lives of mothers and babies. Depending on the disease, there is a risk of passing infection to the baby by close contact or (rarely)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Rights chief warns crisis could worsen, without international action
~ Israel/OPT: Release of Palestinian aid worker after nearly nine years of unjust imprisonment ends appalling miscarriage of justice
~ We Do Not Part by Han Kang: a haunting story which forces the reader to remember a horrific incident in Korea’s past that it tried to erase
~ The fossil skull that rocked the world – 100 years later scientists are grappling with the Taung find’s complex colonial legacy
~ How Putin, Xi and now Trump are ushering in a new imperial age
~ AI can boost economic growth, but it needs to be managed incredibly carefully
~ How fast is your gut? The answer to this question is important to your health
~ Britain has a new snake species – should climate change mean it is allowed to stay?
~ California wildfires force students to think about the connections between STEM and society
~ How AI can help in the creative design process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter