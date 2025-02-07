Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Trump Authorizes International Criminal Court Sanctions

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – US government sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC) would undermine international accountability for the worst crimes and deprive victims around the globe of justice, Human Rights Watch said today. US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on February 6, 2025, that authorizes asset freezes and entry bans on ICC officials and others supporting the court’s work. “Trump’s executive order on the International Criminal Court effectively puts the United States on the side of war criminals at the expense of victims of grave crimes seeking justice,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
