Human Rights Observatory

DRC conflict: talks have failed to bring peace. Is it time to try sanctions?

By Patrick Hajayandi, Research Affiliate, University of Pretoria
The crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) escalated at the end of January 2025 when Goma, the capital of the province of North Kivu, fell to Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

The civilian population is paying a heavy price as a result of ongoing violence, despite a series of initiatives…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
