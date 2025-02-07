Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
From a soap opera to cyberattacks: The unexpected connection between North Macedonia and Venezuela

By Estefanía Salazar
North Macedonia and Venezuela, two very distant countries, first met through a soap opera in the 1990s. In 2024, the name of one of them became a symbol of digital activism in the other.


