Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northeast Syria: Camp Detainees Face Uncertain Future

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Tens of thousands of people remain trapped in life-threatening conditions in al-Hol and Roj camps in northeast Syria amid renewed hostilities two months after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Human Rights Watch said today. The US government’s suspension of foreign aid to nongovernmental organizations operating in these camps is exacerbating life-threatening conditions, risking further destabilization of a precarious security situation. All governments should urgently repatriate their nationals arbitrarily detained in northeast Syria. Pending repatriation, all parties to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From a soap opera to cyberattacks: The unexpected connection between North Macedonia and Venezuela
~ Belle Gibson built a ‘wellness’ empire on a lie about cancer. Apple Cider Vinegar expertly unravels her con
~ What is botulism? How this ‘nerve-paralysing illness’ can be linked to dodgy botox
~ Are eggs good or bad for our health?
~ Misleading and false election ads are legal in Australia. We need national truth in political advertising laws
~ Rebels are continuing their march in eastern Congo – what is their long-term goal?
~ USA: Sanctions against International Criminal Court betray international justice system
~ Is DOGE a cybersecurity threat? A security expert explains the dangers of violating protocols and regulations that protect government computer systems
~ An ‘earthquake swarm’ is shaking Santorini. It could persist for months
~ WA Labor has thumping Newspoll lead a month before election; federal Labor improves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter