USA: Sanctions against International Criminal Court betray international justice system

By Amnesty International
In response to the executive order announced today by President Trump imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said: "This reckless action sends the message that Israel is above the law and the universal principles of international justice. It suggests that President Trump endorses the Israeli government's crimes […]


© Amnesty International -
