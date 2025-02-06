Is DOGE a cybersecurity threat? A security expert explains the dangers of violating protocols and regulations that protect government computer systems
By Richard Forno, Teaching Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, and Assistant Director, UMBC Cybersecurity Institute, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
News reports paint a frightening picture of DOGE staff trampling time-tested – and in many cases legally required – management and security practices.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 6, 2025