Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An ‘earthquake swarm’ is shaking Santorini. It could persist for months

By Dee Ninis, Earthquake Scientist, Monash University
Konstantinos Michailos, Postdoctoral Fellow, Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University
Greece’s government has just declared a state of emergency on the island of Santorini, as earthquakes shake the island multiple times a day and sometimes only minutes apart.

The “earthquake swarm” is also affecting other nearby islands in the Aegean Sea. It began gradually with numerous very minor (less than magnitude 3) and mostly imperceptible earthquakes in late January. However, at the start of February, the seismic activity intensified as the quakes became larger…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
