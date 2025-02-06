Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WA Labor has thumping Newspoll lead a month before election; federal Labor improves

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Labor is in a strong position ahead of the WA election, while federal Labor has also received some better news from the latest polls.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: Sanctions against International Criminal Court betray international justice system
~ Is DOGE a cybersecurity threat? A security expert explains the dangers of violating protocols and regulations that protect government computer systems
~ An ‘earthquake swarm’ is shaking Santorini. It could persist for months
~ Taking the ‘forever’ out of ‘forever chemicals’: we worked out how to destroy the PFAS in batteries
~ ‘She had a syringe, razor blade, and bandages’: Surviving genital mutilation
~ Trump’s push to shut down USAID shows how international development is also about strategic interests
~ Kendrick Lamar’s big Super Bowl moment
~ ‘A relentlessly dull world’ – the case for adding more colour to NZ’s grey prisons
~ Accountability Elusive Two Years after Türkiye’s Devastating Earthquakes
~ Global: Google’s shameful decision to reverse its ban on AI for weapons and surveillance is a blow for human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter