Human Rights Observatory

‘A relentlessly dull world’ – the case for adding more colour to NZ’s grey prisons

By Christine McCarthy, Senior Lecturer in Interior Architecture, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Grey walls, grey furniture and grey jumpsuits affect the psychology of prisoners. Research suggests simple, colourful solutions can make a positive difference.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
