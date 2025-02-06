Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Google’s shameful decision to reverse its ban on AI for weapons and surveillance is a blow for human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to Google’s decision to remove its prohibition on artificial intelligence (AI) being used for developing weapons and surveillance tools, Matt Mahmoudi, Researcher and Adviser on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, said:  “It’s a shame that Google has chosen to set this dangerous precedent, after years of recognizing that their AI programme should not be used […] The post Global: Google’s shameful decision to reverse its ban on AI for weapons and surveillance is a blow for human rights  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
