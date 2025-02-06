Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian supply chains are at the epicentre of Trump’s potential trade war

By Hassan Wafai, Associate Professor, Faculty of Management, Royal Roads University
Juan Navarro, Associate Faculty, School of Business, Royal Roads University
Kimberly Tholl, Associate Faculty, Faculty of Management, Royal Roads University
Canadian supply chains have become the epicentre of these looming disruptions. The country urgently needs to strengthen its supply chain resilience.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Google’s shameful decision to reverse its ban on AI for weapons and surveillance is a blow for human rights
~ The hidden truth about migrant deaths at the Canada-U.S. border
~ Anti-LGBTQ+ policies harm the health of not only LGBTQ+ people, but all Americans
~ Gaza: we analysed a year of satellite images to map the scale of agricultural destruction
~ Fines for term-time holidays are at record levels – this will further erode trust between parents and schools
~ Trump’s Gaza and Ukraine plans come under the spotlight
~ Long COVID: women at greater risk compared to men – could immune system differences be the cause?
~ Reading Whistler’s Nocturne in Blue and Gold – Old Battersea Bridge as a piece of music
~ A new school year can see friendships change – this is tough on kids, but parents can help
~ Do investment tax breaks work? A new study finds the evidence is ‘mixed at best’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter