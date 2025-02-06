Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden truth about migrant deaths at the Canada-U.S. border

By Julie Young, Canada Research Chair in Critical Border Studies and Associate Professor of Geography and Environment, University of Lethbridge, University of Lethbridge
Daniel E. Martinez, Distinguished Scholar and Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Arizona
Dylan Simburger, Research Analyst, Survey Manager, Rice University
Simon Granovsky-Larsen, Associate Professor of Politics and International Studies, University of Regina
The return of Donald Trump as United States president has sparked new security measures along the Canada-U.S. border.

After Trump threatened to slap tariffs on Canadian imports if irregular migration and illegal drugs were not curtailed, Canadian federal and provincial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
