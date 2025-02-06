Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-LGBTQ+ policies harm the health of not only LGBTQ+ people, but all Americans

By Nathaniel Tran, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Administration, University of Illinois Chicago
From access to preventive care to workplace protections, public policies affect the health of LGBTQ+ people and the general public in both direct and indirect ways.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
