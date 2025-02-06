Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: we analysed a year of satellite images to map the scale of agricultural destruction

By Lina Eklund, Associate Senior Lecturer, Lund University
He Yin, Assistant Professor of Geography, Kent State University
Jamon Van Den Hoek, Associate Professor of Geography, Oregon State University
The ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas makes provisions for the passage of food and humanitarian aid into Gaza. This support is much needed given that Gaza’s agricultural system has been severely damaged over the course of the war.

Over the past 17 months we have analysed satellite images across the Gaza Strip to quantify the scale of agricultural destruction across the region. Our newly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
