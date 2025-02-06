Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID: women at greater risk compared to men – could immune system differences be the cause?

By Helen McGettrick, Reader in Inflammation and Vascular Biology, University of Birmingham
Jonathan Lewis, Research Fellow, School of Immunity and Infection, University of Birmingham
About 5% of people who catch COVID have long-lasting symptoms. In these people, loss of smell, dizziness, fatigue and other hallmark COVID symptoms can persist for months after the initial illness. Yet even five years after the COVID pandemic began, we still don’t know why some people develop long COVID and others don’t.

But a recent study brings us a step closer to understanding who is at greatest risk of developing long COVID. The study found that women have a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
