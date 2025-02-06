Do investment tax breaks work? A new study finds the evidence is ‘mixed at best’
By Kerrie Sadiq, Professor of Taxation, QUT Business School, and ARC Future Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Ashesha Weerasinghe, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in International Taxation, Queensland University of Technology
Further promises of tax breaks for businesses are likely in the run-up to the election, but that will mean trade-offs are needed.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 6, 2025