Human Rights Observatory

Choking during sex: many young people mistakenly believe it can be done safely, our study shows

By Heather Douglas, Professor of Law and Deputy Director of the Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (CEVAW), The University of Melbourne
Leah Sharman, ARC DECRA Fellow, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Around 50% of Australian young people have engaged in choking, or strangulation, during sex. This practice involves one person putting pressure on the neck of another, restricting breathing or blood flow (or both).

Strangulation during sex carries a variety of risks. These range from effects such as bruising and vomiting to brain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
