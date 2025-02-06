Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Current cultural citizens: the importance of creating spaces in art galleries for young people

By Naomi Zouwer, Visual Artist and Lecturer in Teacher Education, University of Canberra
Olivia Hamilton, Associate Dean of Learning and Teaching- RMIT School of Architecture and Urban Design. Senior Lecture in Interior Design, RMIT University
An increasing number of galleries are asking what it takes to be welcoming and engaging for the younger generation. Here’s how they’re rising to the challenge.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Google’s shameful decision to reverse its ban on AI for weapons and surveillance is a blow for human rights
~ Canadian supply chains are at the epicentre of Trump’s potential trade war
~ The hidden truth about migrant deaths at the Canada-U.S. border
~ Anti-LGBTQ+ policies harm the health of not only LGBTQ+ people, but all Americans
~ Gaza: we analysed a year of satellite images to map the scale of agricultural destruction
~ Fines for term-time holidays are at record levels – this will further erode trust between parents and schools
~ Trump’s Gaza and Ukraine plans come under the spotlight
~ Long COVID: women at greater risk compared to men – could immune system differences be the cause?
~ Reading Whistler’s Nocturne in Blue and Gold – Old Battersea Bridge as a piece of music
~ A new school year can see friendships change – this is tough on kids, but parents can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter