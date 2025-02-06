Tolerance.ca
Mob in Bangladesh Destroys Ousted PM’s Family Home

By Human Rights Watch
A mob in Bangladesh has demolished the Dhaka family home of ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina; properties owned by some of her relatives and party leaders were also targeted. The attack, a so-called “bulldozer procession,”  was announced and shared on social media. However, the authorities were still unable to protect the properties.  Six months ago, in August 2024, Sheikh Hasina stepped down after 15 years of repression, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. Protests led by students, described by many as the Monsoon…


© Human Rights Watch
