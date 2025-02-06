Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google Announces Willingness to Develop AI for Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Google, a company that once went by the motto “don’t be evil,” appears to be changing tack. The tech giant on Tuesday announced significant changes to its artificial intelligence (AI) policy that had from 2018 until very recently guided the company’s work on AI.Google’s previous Responsible AI Principles stated the company would not develop AI “for use in weapons” or where the primary purpose is surveillance. Google had committed to “not design or deploy AI” that causes “overall harm” or “contravenes widely accepted principles of international law and human rights.” Those red lines…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
