Loving the world could address the climate crisis and help us make sense of changes to come

By Barbara Leckie, Professor, English and the Institute for the Comparative Study of Literature, Art, and Culture; Academic Director, Re.Climate: Centre for Climate Communication and Public Engagement, Carleton University
Usual approaches to addresing the climate crisis are not working, and as the world changes many are struggling to find a clear sense of place. Learning to love the world could help solve both issues.The Conversation


© The Conversation
