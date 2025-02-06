Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reducing air pollution could increase methane emissions from wetlands – here’s what needs to be done

By Vincent Gauci, Professorial Fellow, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Science, University of Birmingham
Lu Shen, Assistant Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Peking University
What if well-meaning policies that reduce one atmospheric pollutant could also increase natural emissions of powerful greenhouse gases?

Our findings, just published in the journal Science Advances, advance an earlier discovery of one such unfortunate interaction. This means that we need to work much harder than we thought to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
