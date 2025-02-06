Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s offshore wind energy freeze: What states lose if the executive order remains in place

By Barbara Kates-Garnick, Professor of Practice in Energy Policy, Tufts University
Offshore wind power brings more than local, clean energy. It provides jobs, encourages innovation and boosts economic growth as supply chains develop.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
