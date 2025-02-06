Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ofsted inspections affect not just teachers but also the people who train them

By Sabrina Fitzsimons, Co-Director of DCU CREATE (Centre for Collaborative Research Across Teacher Education), Lecturer in Education, Dublin City University
David Smith, Lecturer, Robert Gordon University
Ofsted, England’s education inspectorate, has proposed changes to the way it assesses schools, colleges and universities that offer teacher training. The suggested changes include the move to a report-card system rather than a headline judgment.

These changes stem from Ofsted’s The Big Listen consultation, which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Authorities step up crackdown on LGBTI individuals with wave of arrests
~ Reducing air pollution could increase methane emissions from wetlands – here’s what needs to be done
~ The Eagles and Chiefs have already made Philadelphia and Kansas City economic winners
~ Religious freedom is routinely curbed in Central Asia – but you won’t often see it making international news
~ Trump’s offshore wind energy freeze: What states lose if the executive order remains in place
~ What Los Angeles-area schools can learn from other districts devastated by natural disasters
~ Congo’s stylish sapeur movement goes beyond fashion – 5 deeper insights
~ 5 Super Bowl commercials that deserve places in the advertising hall of shame
~ AI datasets have human values blind spots − new research
~ US dodged a bird flu pandemic in 1957 thanks to eggs and dumb luck – with a new strain spreading fast, will Americans get lucky again?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter