How Trump’s Gaza plan does – and doesn’t – fit in with his pledge to put America first

By Mark Shanahan, Associate Professor of Political Engagement, University of Surrey
Donald Trump welcomed the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the White House on February 4 as the first foreign leader to visit Washington since his reelection as US president. At their post-meeting press conference, an unscripted Trump launched into his vision for a post-conflict Gaza.

In just a few sentences, he expunged any remaining Palestinian hopes for a two-state solution in Israel. Trump suggested flattening what remains of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
