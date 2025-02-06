Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Foreign metal objects’ led to the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight, preliminary report shows

By Arzu Geybullayeva
" ... Putin apologized for the tragic incident occurring in Russian airspace, expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims ... but no responsibility for the crash was taken."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “I was cut when I was 10. Now I campaign against female genital mutilation in Senegal”
~ These bones will rise again: a defiant quest for justice for Thulani Maseko
~ Female genital mutilation is a leading cause of death for girls where it’s practised – new study
~ These maps of support for Germany’s far-right AfD lay bare the depth of the urban-rural divide
~ The ‘degrowth’ movement envisions global climate justice, but must adapt to global south realities
~ Grattan on Friday: we don’t need an inquiry into the caravan affair but we do need some answers
~ Global trade is fracturing: here’s why the EU needs the Green Deal more than ever
~ Russian authorities are cracking down on gay clubs
~ “I was cut when I was 13. Now I campaign against female genital mutilation in Senegal”
~ We know how hard it is for young people to buy a home – so how are some still doing it anyway?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter