These bones will rise again: a defiant quest for justice for Thulani Maseko

By Amnesty International
On Tuesday 21 January, I gathered with a group of activists at the home of Tanele Maseko in Pretoria to share memories, laughter and solemn reflection. It had been two years since Tanele's late husband Thulani Maseko, a fearless defender of justice in Eswatini*, was shot and killed at his home. With quiet grace, Tanele


