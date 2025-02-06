Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global trade is fracturing: here’s why the EU needs the Green Deal more than ever

By María Ángeles Cadarso, Catedrática de Universidad, especialista en Economía y Medio Ambiente, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Ángela García-Alaminos, Profesora ayudante doctora, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Louise Curran, Professor of International Business, TBS Education
Thibaut Joltreau, Postdoctoral researcher at Toulouse Business School, TBS Education
As an environmentally conscious consumer, buying a new phone can be challenging. Today, most chips come from East Asia, assembly happens in China, and tracing the environmental and social impact of production is all but impossible. On top of that, rare-earth elements from China are increasingly used as geopolitical leverage.

Now picture an alternative: a phone made in Europe, following high environmental and social standards, using…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
