We know how hard it is for young people to buy a home – so how are some still doing it anyway?
By Rachel Ong ViforJ, John Curtin Distinguished Professor & ARC Future Fellow, Curtin University
Christopher Phelps, Research Fellow, School of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Curtin University
Jack Hewton, Research Associate, Curtin University
Hint: cutting out avocado toast won’t help much. Research shows your chances of owning a home hinge on your income relative to house prices, and whether you can access the ‘bank of mum and dad’.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 6, 2025